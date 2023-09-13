British high commissioner calls on ECP chief

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott called on Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja here on Wednesday.

According to sources, the two leaders during the meeting exchanged views on the conduct of free and fair elections in the country.

Both Jane Marriott and Sikandar Sultan Raja agreed on the importance of having credible and transparent elections in line with the constitution of Pakistan.

Following her meeting with the chief of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the British high commissioner took to the social networking platform X, erstwhile Twitter, and wrote, “Important introductory meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja at @ECP_Pakistan today.”



“We agreed that it’s crucial the country sees free, credible, transparent and inclusive elections in line with the law,” she went on to say in her post.