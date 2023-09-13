Capital police arrest 26 outlaws, drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 26 drug peddlers from different areas of the city involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered 8,550 gram hashish and 4,983 gram heroin from their possession during the last 48 hours, a public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the drugs peddlers involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions in order to eliminate this menace from the city.

Following these directives, the Margalla police team arrested two accused namely Hanook Tanveer and Asif Khan and recovered 980 gram heroin from their possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Nabeel Masih and recovered 637 gram heroin from his possession. The Shalimar police team arrested two accused namely Azhar Hussain and Shan Ali and recovered 560 gram hashish and 215 gram heroin from their possession. Likewise, the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Sajjad Ali and recovered 510 gram heroin from his possession. The Golra police team arrested two accused namely Asif Khan and Afzal and recovered 1021 gram heroin from their possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Shafi Ullah and recovered 1246 gram hashish from his possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Salamat Masih and recovered 550 gram heroin from their possession. Similarly, the Tarnol police arrested an accused namely Ameer Ali and recovered 225 gram hashish from his possession. The Sangjani police arrested an accused namely Kashmir Khan and recovered 680 gram hashish from his possession. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested two accused namely Hassan Raza and Sher Ahmed and recovered 1773 gram hashish from their possession. Moreover, the Koral police team arrested two accused namely Umer Ali and Ubaid Ur Rehman and recovered 398 gram heroin from their possession. The Kirpa police arrested an accused namely Saghir Hider and recovered 1100 gram hashish from his possession. The Sihala police team arrested two accused namely Mehtab Rafique and Iftikhar and recovered 435 gram heroin from their possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Ehsan Danish and recovered 237 gram heroin from his possession. Furthermore, the Phulgran police team arrested three accused namely Hassan Mir, Nadeem and Bilal and recovered 1036 gram hashish from their possession. The Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Tanveer and Muhammad Nabi and recovered 1410 gram hashish from their possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Fareed and Abdul Rehman and recovered 685 gram heroin and 540 gram hashish from their possession.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling activities. He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs.

“No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation,’’ he added. Also, officials of have arrested three wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered three snatched motorbikes, mobile phone and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the spokesman said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Khanna police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of the city. The accused were identified as Muhammad Aziz, Asad Ullah and Raheem. Police team also recovered three snatched motorbikes, mobile phones and weapons with ammunition from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis. In yet another action, the Islamabad Capital Tarnol police station team has arrested a wanted member of a car lifter gang and recovered a stolen vehicle worth Rs 3.5 million from his possession. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a car lifter gang and recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession. The accused was identified as Aurangzeb. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous car lifting incidents in various areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other districts. Arrest of other accomplices of the accused is underway. Numerous cases were already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

ICCPO, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan further directed the police officials to enhance the vigilance to curb car lifting incidents in the federal capital. He also requested citizens to assist police in curbing crime as successful policing is not possible without the cooperation of citizens. He said that community policing would be ensured in order to curb crime and protect the lives and property of the citizens.

Separately, the Islamabad Capital Police teams have arrested 15 absconders involved in heinous crime during the last 20 days. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan special tasks were assigned to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes.

During the crackdown, the Islamabad capital police Koral, Karachi Company, Nilore, Shams Colony, Ramna, Tarnol, Golra, Margalla, Secretariat, and Kohsar teams arrested 15 absconders involved in murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other heinous crime during the last 20 days. The Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands.

Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added. Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in heinous crimes.

“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.