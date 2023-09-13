CDA board becomes dysfunctional as 3 out of 7 posts of board members remain vacant

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority’s board has become dysfunctional as three out of total seven posts of board members are vacant at present.

The post of the Member Engineering has become vacant after the retirement of its last incumbent Munawar Hussain Shah, who was the senior officer of Pakistan Railways while the post of member environment is also vacant nowadays as its last occupant Captain Retired Anwar ul Haq was elevated and made Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA by the federal government.

Meanwhile, the member estate Afnan Alam Khan was removed from his post by the federal government and sent back to his parent auditor general of Pakistan office.

Interestingly, the departure of Mr. Alam also leaves the status of remaining three members in balance as while issuing a no objection over the removal of the member estate, the Election Commission of Pakistan has also desired to remove rest of the members from the positions as well.

Now, everybody is whispering whether the directions of the election commission would be complied to in letter and spirit or not and some of the contenders within civic authority’s own ranks pin high hopes as the election commission hsd directed to appoint CDA’s own officer, having good repute, on the positions of board members.

At present, Amir Abbas Khan is holding the post of Member Administration, Waseem Hayat Bajwa is Member Planning and Design and Mazhar Hussain Shah is the Member Finance while Nauman Khalid is holding the charge of the newly created post of Member Technology & Digitalization.

In most of the organizations, the boards are just a policy making body and their members have very limited role in day to day affairs, however, in CDA, the situation is quite different as every board member controls huge wings and people suffer in absence of permanent board members.

All three vacant posts of members are quite important as multi-billion development projects are underway, which came under the purview of the Member Engineering while the technical sanction for new projects are also halted as for that purpose a permanent member is required.

Meanwhile, the Estate Wing also needs a regular head as there are a lot of issues because of direct public dealing of its most of the subordinate directorates.

Though, the work of the member environment also suffers but the role of member there is quite limited and in addition to that the incumbent Chairman himself has adequate knowledge of its affairs as he served there for a couple of months.