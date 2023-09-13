Climate change in Pakistan

I write to express my deep concern about the alarming impact of climate change on Pakistan, an issue that demands our immediate attention and collective efforts. While the world grapples with the global climate crisis, Pakistan’s vulnerability to its effects cannot be overstated.
In recent years, we have witnessed a surge in extreme weather events, erratic monsoons, and prolonged droughts, all of which have had devastating consequences for our agriculture, water resources, and infrastructure. These challenges hit the most vulnerable among us the hardest, exacerbating existing inequalities.
Agriculture, the backbone of our economy, is particularly susceptible to the changing climate. Unpredictable weather patterns and water scarcity threaten our food security and livelihoods. Farmers face tremendous challenges, and we must support them in adopting climate-resilient practices.
Water scarcity, too, looms as a grave threat. The melting glaciers in our northern regions contribute to water stress in the Indus River system, a lifeline for our nation. Responsible water management and investments in water-saving technologies are paramount.
The increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters puts our communities at risk. Flash floods and landslides displace families and damage vital infrastructure. We must enhance our disaster preparedness and invest in resilient infrastructure to protect our citizens.
It’s not enough to merely acknowledge these challenges; we must take meaningful action. Our government must prioritise climate adaptation and mitigation strategies, invest in renewable energy sources, and promote sustainable practices across industries.
However, addressing climate change is not solely the government’s responsibility. Every citizen can contribute by reducing their carbon footprint, conserving water, and supporting eco-friendly initiatives. We must raise awareness and educate ourselves on how our daily choices impact the environment.
Climate change is not a distant threat; it is happening now, affecting our lives and our future. To secure a better tomorrow for Pakistan, we must act today. The time for climate action is now, and we must all play our part.
BISMA SEHAR,
Karachi.