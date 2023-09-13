Climate change in Pakistan

I write to express my deep con­cern about the alarming impact of climate change on Pakistan, an issue that demands our immedi­ate attention and collective efforts. While the world grapples with the global climate crisis, Pakistan’s vulnerability to its effects cannot be overstated.

In recent years, we have wit­nessed a surge in extreme weath­er events, erratic monsoons, and prolonged droughts, all of which have had devastating consequenc­es for our agriculture, water re­sources, and infrastructure. These challenges hit the most vulnerable among us the hardest, exacerbat­ing existing inequalities.

Agriculture, the backbone of our economy, is particularly suscep­tible to the changing climate. Un­predictable weather patterns and water scarcity threaten our food security and livelihoods. Farmers face tremendous challenges, and we must support them in adopting climate-resilient practices.

Water scarcity, too, looms as a grave threat. The melting glaciers in our northern regions contribute to water stress in the Indus River system, a lifeline for our nation. Responsible water management and investments in water-saving technologies are paramount.

The increasing frequency and in­tensity of natural disasters puts our communities at risk. Flash floods and landslides displace families and damage vital infra­structure. We must enhance our disaster preparedness and invest in resilient infrastructure to pro­tect our citizens.

It’s not enough to merely ac­knowledge these challenges; we must take meaningful action. Our government must prioritise cli­mate adaptation and mitigation strategies, invest in renewable en­ergy sources, and promote sustain­able practices across industries.

However, addressing climate change is not solely the govern­ment’s responsibility. Every cit­izen can contribute by reducing their carbon footprint, conserv­ing water, and supporting eco-friendly initiatives. We must raise awareness and educate ourselves on how our daily choices impact the environment.

Climate change is not a distant threat; it is happening now, affect­ing our lives and our future. To se­cure a better tomorrow for Paki­stan, we must act today. The time for climate action is now, and we must all play our part.

BISMA SEHAR,

Karachi.