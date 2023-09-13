CM distributes plots allotment letters to police martyrs’ families

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi distributed plots allotment letters among the families of 32 police martyrs at the south Punjab secretariat in Multan.
He announced not to charge ownership and transfer fees of plots from the martyrs’ heirs, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.
The CM stated, “ The army and police martyrs are our heroes, those sacrificing their lives while defending our borders and homes live in our hearts.” Nations never forget their heroes, he added and praised the police’s role in maintaining law and order in the province. The police showed great courage to chase away the dacoits in the Kacha area, Mohsin Naqvi said and consoled the families of the martyrs. IG police praised the CM for the steps taken for the welfare of the police. Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, ACS (South Punjab), Addl IG (South Punjab), commissioner, RPO, DG MDA and others were also present.