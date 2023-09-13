CM distributes plots allotment letters to police martyrs’ families

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi distrib­uted plots allotment letters among the families of 32 po­lice martyrs at the south Pun­jab secretariat in Multan.

He announced not to charge ownership and trans­fer fees of plots from the martyrs’ heirs, said a hand­out issued here on Tuesday.

The CM stated, “ The army and police martyrs are our heroes, those sacrificing their lives while defending our bor­ders and homes live in our hearts.” Nations never forget their heroes, he added and praised the police’s role in maintaining law and order in the province. The police showed great courage to chase away the dacoits in the Kacha area, Mohsin Naqvi said and consoled the families of the martyrs. IG police praised the CM for the steps taken for the welfare of the police. Provin­cial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, ACS (South Punjab), Addl IG (South Punjab), commission­er, RPO, DG MDA and others were also present.