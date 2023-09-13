CM Domki directs ministers to improve performance

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday directed all the interim min­isters to improve the performance of their ministries to facilitate the mass­es. He expressed these views while chairing the first meeting of the in­troductory of the Provincial Cabinet here. Addressing the cabinet meet­ing, the caretaker CM said that we all know that the first responsibility of the caretaker government is to estab­lish a peaceful environment.

He said that it is also our responsi­bility to provide support to the Elec­tion Commission for conducting fair and transparent elections. “I am happy that experienced people like you in the cabinet are part of my team,” he noted, adding that we all have to perform our duties while keeping our mandate in front, our mandate included conduct­ing fair and transparent elections as well as improving governance.

He said that ministers should im­prove the governance and efficiency of their respective departments and they should send reports to them regularly while monitoring the per­formance of their departments.

The CM said that our joint ventures will improve the execution of govern­ment affairs, saying that it is a consti­tutional requirement that we ensure the implementation of the guidelines given by the Election Commission, under this guideline, we should not go out of our powers. It is the respon­sibility of S&GAD to provide houses and offices to all Interim provincial ministers and advisers, he said, and added that ministers should not make any demands from their departments that will create a negative impression.

He said that the caretaker minis­ters should immediately take back the vehicles and staff of their respective departments used by the former min­isters, saying that the unnecessary ex­penses of the departments should be eliminated. He said that all the minis­ters should not only work regularly in their offices but also make the officers and officials of the department adhere to the office hours, adding that minis­ters should keep their doors open for common people and citizens and try to solve their problems. The cabinet is the biggest forum of the province and the decisions made here will also be impor­tant, he said and added that through the chief secretary, all secretaries are instructed to implement the decisions of the cabinet immediately. He said that in this regard, any kind of negligence and slowness will not be tolerated.