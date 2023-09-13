Commissioner for ending of encroachment to ensure smooth traffic in Quetta

QUETTA - Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqat on Tuesday said that all possible steps would be tak­en to eliminate encroachment on major roads and provide more parking spaces in order to ensure smooth traffic in the provincial capital.

He shared these views while chairing a meeting regarding the increasing traffic problems and their possible solutions. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Lt (retd) Saad Bin Asad, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Quetta Division Waheed Sharif Umrani, SP Traffic City Malik Javed, QDA, Metropolitan Cor­poration, Cantonment Board and other related departments. Addressing the meeting, the com­missioner said illegal parking is a big problem in the city, therefore, a grand operation against illegal parking and encroachment has become inevitable.

He said that possible solutions to traffic prob­lems, construction of new roads and widening of existing roads, and improvement of condition are very important and all possible steps should be taken to eliminate encroachment on major roads.

He said that steps would be taken to make the citizens strictly implement the traffic rules and raise awareness about traffic safety. He said that the use of modern technology, traffic lights, and sensors should be ensured to regulate the traffic of the city adding that all organisations can significantly solve traffic problems in Quetta city by implementing these sug­gestions regarding traffic. In the meeting, it was de­cided that all the relevant organisations should take steps to improve the traffic system in the city, and lo­cal buses should be provided with temporary stops under Coala Phatak and Saryab Bridge. It was also decided in the meeting that all the warehouses from the city where goods are brought by trucks should be shifted to Hazarganji while the Metropolitan Cor­poration, District Administration, and QDA should take action against those doing business and occu­pying space under the Sariab Bridge.