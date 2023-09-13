Concern expressed over closure of USC outlet in hilly area

Murree - The caretaker government has decided to shut down the only outlet of Utility Store Corporation of Pakistan that catered the masses of UC Phagwari and adjoining areas.

According to detail, this was the only store located in Phagwari Murree, one of the populous union council of District Kohsar. The people of the area hit hard by intensifying inflation used to purchase daily use items from the outlet at subsidised rates. The government decision to shut the store has come as bolt from the sky.

The notables of the area held a meeting on Tuesday to force government to withdraw decision to close down the only outlet in the area. The meeting condemned the closure of outlet asking the authorities concerned to withdraw its decision. They were of the view that such government’s decision would compel masses to purchase daily use items from market at higher rates.

Speaking on the oc- casion a notable of the society Zahoor Ahmed Abbasi opposing the government decision to close down the only outlet of Utility Store Corporation in the area said that Utility Store outlet was not catering only specific UC Phagwari people but also the adjoining areas. The daily sale of the Utility Store was as per the requirement of Utility Store Corporation of Pakistan.