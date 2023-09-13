Court extends Qureshi's judicial remand till Sept 26 in Cipher case

The special court has extended the judicial remand of former foreign minister and the PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the Cipher case.

The PTI Vice Chairman was produced before the Islamabad Special Court Judge Abul Hasanat who heard the cipher case against him on Wednesday.

The court staff told Qureshi that his bail application is fixed for tomorrow (Thursday) in Cipher case. On this the PTI leader asked them if he had he come to the judicial complex tomorrow? The court staff replied that you would not have to come to the judicial complex for the bail application. They said the Judge Abul Hasnat has left for Attock and you (Qureshi) would be sent back today after attendance.

Later, the special court judge extended the judicial remand of Qureshi till Sept 26 after a short hearing.

Talking to media after hearing, Qureshi said if he is guilty of treason against the country, I would accept capital punishment.

He said we love Pakistan and I am sure that I have never betrayed the country. Death is right, the gallows is a few steps away where I am imprisoned, he added.

The PTI has only once chairman and there is no ambiguity on it. I gave priority to the interests of Pakistan and now the country is facing the economic and constitutional crisis. He said the transparent elections are the only solution to the crisis.

He said one has to think beyond personal ego as the country is in trouble and we have to review our approaches.