Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Customs Intelligence seizes 2 trucks smuggling Irani fuel

APP
September 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Customs Intelligence here on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle Iranian fuel by seizing two cargo trawlers in a raid in the limits of Hatri police station. According to the Custom Hyderabad Directorate’s Amir Rasheed Khan, the fuel was being transported to a city of Sindh. He said that the vehicles’ drivers escaped after watching the approaching team of the Customs Intelligence. He said tens of thousands of liters of fuel was stored in secret storages in the two trucks which had been impounded. Meanwhile Pakistan Customs on Tuesday claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid for a huge quantity of foreign-brand cloth worth millions in Karachi. According to a spokesman for Customs, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi, on a tip-off intercepted a trailer at the Mochko check post and during its checking recovered a polyester fabric.

APP

