Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Death toll in Libya floods rises to 5,300

Anadolu
10:59 AM | September 13, 2023
International

The death toll from devastating floods in Libya’s eastern city of Derna has risen to 5,300, the country’s official news agency reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry in the East Libya of the government appointed by the House of Representatives said that thousands of people are still missing, according to the news agency.

“Local rescue teams are continuing the search for missing persons,” Mohamed Aboulmosha, the ministry’s media official, said and called for an “international intervention to assist in rescue efforts.”

On Monday, Libya’s Presidency Council appealed to friendly countries and international aid groups to provide aid to the flood-stricken areas in the eastern region.

Other cities and towns affected by the weekend catastrophe include Benghazi, Bayda, Al Marj, and Soussa.

Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the head of Libya’s Tripoli-based unity government, declared all areas exposed to the deadly flooding as disaster zones, and announced three days of national mourning.

Anadolu

International

