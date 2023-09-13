Dengue surveillance underway in city

LAHORE - The anti-dengue drive initi­ated by the district admin­istration is in full swing un­der which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capi­tal. Additional Deputy Com­missioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed on Tuesday visited Union Council-71 where he inspected anti-dengue ar­rangements and instructed the house owner about den­gue preventive measures.

He inspected houses, emp­ty plots and commercial mar­kets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of den­gue larva elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Similarly, Assistant Com­missioner Model Town Sah­bzada Yousaf visited UC-139 Township to inspect anti dengue arrangements at un­der-construction commercial buildings. He also reviewed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner Ra­iwind Zainab Tahir inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-148 while other assistant com­missioners also conducted in­spections in their jurisdictions and monitored arrangements besides monitoring the fumi­gation process.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE LAUNCHED AGAINST WHITEFLY THREAT ON COTTON CROP

In response to the whitefly threat to the cotton crop, Pun­jab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has instructed Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahu to implement immedi­ate protective measures on an emergency basis. Secretary Agriculture is set to visit Jam­pur to oversee these security measures, said a handout is­sued here on Tuesday.

As part of the whitefly eradi­cation campaign, helicopters and drones, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, will be deployed for crop spray­ing in southern Punjab. The initiative commences with the deployment of two drones in the Rajanpur area, where 1,000 liters of potent pesticide will be applied over 300 acres in Jampur. Additionally, 1,400 high-pressure spray machines are being utilized in Rajan­pur and Bahawalpur districts, with a concerted effort to se­cure ample canal water for the cotton zones. The Pakistan Army has graciously provided helicopters and drones for the extensive spraying operation.

Expressing solidarity with the diligent farmers, the CM reassured that their tireless ef­forts will not be in vain. Every conceivable measure will be employed to shield the cotton crop from the whitefly attack. Complimentary spraying is underway in the affected re­gions, complemented by the provision of technical support and disseminating awareness through both print and elec­tronic media. Acting on the Chief Minister’s directives, the Agriculture Department has promptly initiated emergency measures in the affected areas.