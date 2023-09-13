Dengue surveillance underway in city

LAHORE - The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed on Tuesday visited Union Council-71 where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owner about dengue preventive measures.
He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larva elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahbzada Yousaf visited UC-139 Township to inspect anti dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings. He also reviewed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.
Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-148 while other assistant commissioners also conducted inspections in their jurisdictions and monitored arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process.
EMERGENCY RESPONSE LAUNCHED AGAINST WHITEFLY THREAT ON COTTON CROP
In response to the whitefly threat to the cotton crop, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has instructed Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahu to implement immediate protective measures on an emergency basis. Secretary Agriculture is set to visit Jampur to oversee these security measures, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.
As part of the whitefly eradication campaign, helicopters and drones, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, will be deployed for crop spraying in southern Punjab. The initiative commences with the deployment of two drones in the Rajanpur area, where 1,000 liters of potent pesticide will be applied over 300 acres in Jampur. Additionally, 1,400 high-pressure spray machines are being utilized in Rajanpur and Bahawalpur districts, with a concerted effort to secure ample canal water for the cotton zones. The Pakistan Army has graciously provided helicopters and drones for the extensive spraying operation.
Expressing solidarity with the diligent farmers, the CM reassured that their tireless efforts will not be in vain. Every conceivable measure will be employed to shield the cotton crop from the whitefly attack. Complimentary spraying is underway in the affected regions, complemented by the provision of technical support and disseminating awareness through both print and electronic media. Acting on the Chief Minister’s directives, the Agriculture Department has promptly initiated emergency measures in the affected areas.