DIG visits police facilitation centre

HYDERABAD - The newly posted DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo visited the Police Facilitation Center here on Tuesday. The police spokesman informed that the center’s In Charge Inspector Sikandar Ghulam Mustafa briefed the DIG that the center had been offering a range of services to the citizens like police verification, police clearance, deeds of the rental, missing documents, and issuance of the learners’ driving licenses. He apprised that a Restorative Justice Desk also functioned at the center to settle the family disputes.