 Dollar loses Rs1.28 in interbank trading 

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Tuesday gained Rs1.28 against the US dollar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs299.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs301.16. Howev­er, according to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying rate of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs297. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.53 to close at Rs321.49 against the last day’s closing of Rs323.02, ac­cording to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs2.04, whereas a decline of Rs2.73 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which traded at Rs374.44 as compared to the last closing of Rs377.17. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 35 and 34 paisas to close at Rs81.64 and Rs79.95 respectively.