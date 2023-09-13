Wednesday, September 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

 Dollar loses Rs1.28 in interbank trading 

 Dollar loses Rs1.28 in interbank trading 
APP
September 13, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Tuesday gained Rs1.28 against the US dollar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs299.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs301.16. Howev­er, according to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying rate of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs297. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.53 to close at Rs321.49 against the last day’s closing of Rs323.02, ac­cording to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs2.04, whereas a decline of Rs2.73 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which traded at Rs374.44 as compared to the last closing of Rs377.17. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 35 and 34 paisas to close at Rs81.64 and Rs79.95 respectively.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1694489758.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023