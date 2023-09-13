Wednesday, September 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP calls consultative meeting on president's election date proposal

ECP calls consultative meeting on president's election date proposal
Web Desk
8:04 PM | September 13, 2023
National

 Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has called on Thursday an important consultative meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the proposal put forward by President Arif Alvi for the schedule of the next general elections in the country.

According to sources, the ECP chief has called the consultative meeting after the receipt of the letter wherein President Alvi proposed November 6 as the date for the next general elections.

Sources however said the timing of the consultative session was yet to be determined, adding that the meeting would review the president’s letter.

In the meeting, ECP’s legal team and law experts will offer insights on the matter.

The four chiefs of ECP’s provincial offices among others will attend the consultative meeting.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1694570787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023