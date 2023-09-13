ECP calls consultative meeting on president's election date proposal

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has called on Thursday an important consultative meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the proposal put forward by President Arif Alvi for the schedule of the next general elections in the country.

According to sources, the ECP chief has called the consultative meeting after the receipt of the letter wherein President Alvi proposed November 6 as the date for the next general elections.

Sources however said the timing of the consultative session was yet to be determined, adding that the meeting would review the president’s letter.

In the meeting, ECP’s legal team and law experts will offer insights on the matter.

The four chiefs of ECP’s provincial offices among others will attend the consultative meeting.