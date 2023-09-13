Wednesday, September 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Eight killed, 12 injured in different incidents in Faisalabad

Our Staff Reporter
September 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Eight people were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in different incidents on Tuesday. 

A police spokesperson said uniden­tified assailants entered a house in Habib Town and shot dead 19-year-old Rehman Imran over some rea­sons, whereas robbers gunned down a truck driver, Muhammad Usman of Sitara Colony, during a robbery on Sammundri Road. 

An accused, Aslam, and his accom­plices shot dead their rival Parvaiz Iqbal of Chak No 613-GB to avenge an old enmity, whereas Muhammad Arif was killed while two others were injured during a clash over children quarrel in Azafi Abadi Chak No 67-JB Sadhar. 

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Ali Mum­taz was shot dead while Muhsin and Shehbaz were injured seriously by their rivals Mudassar etc in Chak No 92-RB, whereas 16-year-old Abdul­lah Akram was killed while Umar Fa­rooq, Bilal and Akram were injured during a clash in Chak No 28-JB. 

Non-Compliance with the constitutional provisions

In an accident, 25-year-old Sule­man Aslam of Khurarianwala was killed while his brothers Abdur Rehman and Asif Raza sustained in­juries when their motorcycle collided with a truck near Tata Bazaar. 

In another accident, 50-year-old Riaz of Chak No 205 Khiddarwala was killed while his sons Saood and Dawood sustained injuries when a speeding car hit their bike on Sam­mundri-Rajana Road.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1694489758.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023