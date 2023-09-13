Eight killed, 12 injured in different incidents in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Eight people were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in different incidents on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said unidentified assailants entered a house in Habib Town and shot dead 19-year-old Rehman Imran over some reasons, whereas robbers gunned down a truck driver, Muhammad Usman of Sitara Colony, during a robbery on Sammundri Road.
An accused, Aslam, and his accomplices shot dead their rival Parvaiz Iqbal of Chak No 613-GB to avenge an old enmity, whereas Muhammad Arif was killed while two others were injured during a clash over children quarrel in Azafi Abadi Chak No 67-JB Sadhar.
Meanwhile, 22-year-old Ali Mumtaz was shot dead while Muhsin and Shehbaz were injured seriously by their rivals Mudassar etc in Chak No 92-RB, whereas 16-year-old Abdullah Akram was killed while Umar Farooq, Bilal and Akram were injured during a clash in Chak No 28-JB.
In an accident, 25-year-old Suleman Aslam of Khurarianwala was killed while his brothers Abdur Rehman and Asif Raza sustained injuries when their motorcycle collided with a truck near Tata Bazaar.
In another accident, 50-year-old Riaz of Chak No 205 Khiddarwala was killed while his sons Saood and Dawood sustained injuries when a speeding car hit their bike on Sammundri-Rajana Road.