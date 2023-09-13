Eight killed, 12 injured in different incidents in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Eight people were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in different incidents on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said uniden­tified assailants entered a house in Habib Town and shot dead 19-year-old Rehman Imran over some rea­sons, whereas robbers gunned down a truck driver, Muhammad Usman of Sitara Colony, during a robbery on Sammundri Road.

An accused, Aslam, and his accom­plices shot dead their rival Parvaiz Iqbal of Chak No 613-GB to avenge an old enmity, whereas Muhammad Arif was killed while two others were injured during a clash over children quarrel in Azafi Abadi Chak No 67-JB Sadhar.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Ali Mum­taz was shot dead while Muhsin and Shehbaz were injured seriously by their rivals Mudassar etc in Chak No 92-RB, whereas 16-year-old Abdul­lah Akram was killed while Umar Fa­rooq, Bilal and Akram were injured during a clash in Chak No 28-JB.

In an accident, 25-year-old Sule­man Aslam of Khurarianwala was killed while his brothers Abdur Rehman and Asif Raza sustained in­juries when their motorcycle collided with a truck near Tata Bazaar.

In another accident, 50-year-old Riaz of Chak No 205 Khiddarwala was killed while his sons Saood and Dawood sustained injuries when a speeding car hit their bike on Sam­mundri-Rajana Road.