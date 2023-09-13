Embassy of Ethiopia celebrates Ethiopian New Year with zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Pakistan has celebrated Ethiopian New Year 2016 with traditional zeal and fervour.

In this regard, a colourful reception was hosted here for the government of Pakistan’s officials, media, civil society, diplomatic corps and Ethiopian diaspora.

Dr Gohar Ejaz, Minister for Commerce, graced the occasion as a chief guest, while other important guests including Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps to Pakistan, Mohammed Karmoune Ambassador of Kingdom of Morocco to Pakistan, former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zafar Bakhtawari and others also attended the ceremony.

Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDR Ethiopia to Pakistan accorded warm welcome to all the guests upon their arrival at the celebration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Jemal Beker said every year on September 11, Ethiopia celebrated its new year in accordance with its own ancient calendar which was an identity of the FDR Ethiopia.

“Our calendar consists of 13 months, with 12 months comprising 30 days each and a 13th month consisting of 5 days. Every four years, this 13th month counts 6 days to account for a leap year. Hence, we find ourselves celebrating this public holiday on September 11, unless it is a leap year in the Ethiopian calendar, when we celebrate it on September 12,” he explained.

The ambassador said Ethiopia had a unique place in human history as the land of origin, with the discovery of Lucy—the human fossil believed to be one of our earliest ancestors. It was also the birthplace of coffee, with the village of Keffa giving coffee its name. “Visiting Ethiopia is akin to reconnecting with your ancestral roots,” he noted.

He said the Ethiopian New Year of this year also marked completion of the first Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad which was a testament to the strengthening of the diplomatic ties between the two countries. The Ethiopian Government inaugurated its Embassy in Pakistan last year, coinciding with diamond jubilee of Pakistan, he added.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Dr Gohar Ejaz expressed gratitude to Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula for inviting him to the celebration ceremony and emphasised on the close relationship between the two nations in trade, investment, tourism and technology transfer. He highlighted the promising trade prospects between Pakistan and Ethiopia during the Ethiopian New Year celebration ceremony.

Dr Ejaz noted and announced the opening of new Trade & Investment Offices in several African countries as part of the Look Africa Policy Initiative, aiming to strengthen economic engagement with African nations.