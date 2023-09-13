Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Fawad Hassan Fawad as federal minister in the caretaker cabinet. The appointment was made on the advice of the Caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 (1a) of the Constitution. Fawad is a retired bureaucrat and served as principal secretary to the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (2013-17).He was arrested soon after the PML-N government completed its tenure in 2018 and remained in prison for more than three years on charges of corruption. Fawad Hasan Fawad served as special assistant to the Prime Minister in the PDM government.President Arif alvi would administer the oath to him. Fawad Hasan Fawad portfolio would be announced after his oath. After his induction the number of Federal Ministers has reached 18 and the total number of cabinet members stands at 27 including advisers and SAPMs.