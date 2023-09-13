Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Fawad Has­san Fawad as federal minis­ter in the caretaker cabinet. The appointment was made on the advice of the Care­taker Prime Minister un­der Article 224 (1a) of the Constitution. Fawad is a re­tired bureaucrat and served as principal secretary to the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (2013-17).He was ar­rested soon after the PML-N government completed its tenure in 2018 and re­mained in prison for more than three years on charges of corruption. Fawad Hasan Fawad served as special as­sistant to the Prime Min­ister in the PDM govern­ment.President Arif alvi would administer the oath to him. Fawad Hasan Fawad portfolio would be an­nounced after his oath. Af­ter his induction the num­ber of Federal Ministers has reached 18 and the total number of cabinet members stands at 27 including advis­ers and SAPMs.