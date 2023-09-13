FBR files case against fake company owners for Rs314b tax fraud

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday filed a case against the owner of the company – K H & Sons – Mohammad Kashif and Mohsin Ali for allegedly being involved in the largest tax fraud case in the country’s history of Rs314 billion.

Sources within the FBR revealed that efforts are underway to apprehend the nominated suspects who were allegedly involved in conducting businesses through fake invoices.

As per FBR spokesperson, mastermind – Kashif and his partner Mohsin – was showing sales of iron and steel thought-out the country by creating fake invoices. The authorities are also looking to apprehend 15 more individuals involved in the network.

The tax fraud was detected by the Director-General Internal Audit Inland Revenue team. The K H & Sons company only existed on paper and is registered with a benami individual Muhammad Kashif.

The fake company’s documents showed it was running the business of iron and steel, whereas, it mentioned addresses of Liaquat Market, Agri Market and M A Jinnah Market.

Sources revealed the name of the fake company was used for different illegal activities.