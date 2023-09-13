Firing incident: IGP orders strict action against culprits

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the incident of killing of three people by firing as a result of a fight between Akram alias Tundi and Inspector Tariq Bashir Cheema group in Kasur. The incident happened due to fight on road damage by passing of the sand trolleys. IGP sought report of the incident from RPO Sheikhupura. IG Punjab directed DPO Kasur to investigate every aspect of the incident and take strict action against the culprits
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the culprits who killed the opponents by firing do not deserve any mercy, justice should be ensured by fast track investigation on merit and strict legal action will be taken without discrimination. IG Punjab directed that justice should be provided to the families of the killed citizens.
Meanwhile,Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, along with SSP (Admin), met with the families of martyred policemen, veterans, and children with disabilities. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana assured that every conceivable resource is being allocated for the well-being of the bereaved families of police martyrs, veterans, and special children. The police department is unwavering in its commitment to address the concerns of its officers and personnel, as well as their families.
SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir attentively listened to the grievances of the families of the martyred policemen and promptly issued directives for their resolution. Additionally, Atif Nazir personally disbursed financial aid cheques to honor the invaluable services rendered by police veterans. He emphasized that the welfare of families of police martyrs and Ghazis will remain a top priority. Atif Nazir underscored special children of police personnel are being treated by the best medical institutions. He affirmed that ensuring the well-being and promising future of these special children is our responsibility.
Furthermore, SSP (Admin) acknowledged the heroic sacrifices of the policemen who sustained injuries and disabilities while safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. Their indomitable spirit embodies the true essence of the police department’s dedication and valor.