Firing incident: IGP orders strict action against culprits

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the inci­dent of killing of three people by firing as a result of a fight between Akram alias Tundi and Inspector Tariq Bashir Cheema group in Kasur. The incident happened due to fight on road dam­age by passing of the sand trolleys. IGP sought report of the incident from RPO Sheikhupura. IG Punjab directed DPO Kasur to investigate every aspect of the incident and take strict action against the culprits

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the culprits who killed the op­ponents by firing do not deserve any mercy, justice should be ensured by fast track investigation on merit and strict legal action will be taken with­out discrimination. IG Punjab direct­ed that justice should be provided to the families of the killed citizens.

Meanwhile,Capital City Police Of­ficer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, along with SSP (Admin), met with the families of martyred policemen, vet­erans, and children with disabilities. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamy­ana assured that every conceivable resource is being allocated for the well-being of the bereaved families of police martyrs, veterans, and special children. The police department is unwavering in its commitment to ad­dress the concerns of its officers and personnel, as well as their families.

SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir attentively listened to the grievances of the fam­ilies of the martyred policemen and promptly issued directives for their resolution. Additionally, Atif Nazir personally disbursed financial aid cheques to honor the invaluable ser­vices rendered by police veterans. He emphasized that the welfare of families of police martyrs and Ghazis will remain a top priority. Atif Nazir underscored special children of po­lice personnel are being treated by the best medical institutions. He af­firmed that ensuring the well-being and promising future of these spe­cial children is our responsibility.

Furthermore, SSP (Admin) ac­knowledged the heroic sacrifices of the policemen who sustained inju­ries and disabilities while safeguard­ing the lives and property of citizens. Their indomitable spirit embodies the true essence of the police de­partment’s dedication and valor.