Gold rate up by Rs5,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold in­creased by Rs5,600 and was sold at Rs215,000 on Tues­day compared to its sale at Rs209,400 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs5,058 to Rs184.585 from Rs179,527 where­as the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs168,967 from Rs165,544, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewel­lers Association reported. The per tola price of sil­ver increased by Rs50 to Rs2,550 whereas that of 10 grams of silver went up by Rs42.87 to Rs2,186.21. The price of gold in the interna­tional market decreased by $15 to $1,911 from $1,926, the Association reported.