Gold rate up by Rs5,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs5,600 and was sold at Rs215,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs209,400 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs5,058 to Rs184.585 from Rs179,527 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs168,967 from Rs165,544, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The per tola price of silver increased by Rs50 to Rs2,550 whereas that of 10 grams of silver went up by Rs42.87 to Rs2,186.21. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $1,911 from $1,926, the Association reported.