Govt working on restoration of agriculture, educational activities after floods: CM

KARACHI-A delegation of Jamaat Islami (JI) led by its Emir of Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called on Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and discussed the issues of local bodies, water board, and illegal construction in the city.

The delegation comprised Monem Zafar, Saifuddin, Saleem Azhar, Sadruddin, and Zahid Askari. Hafiz Naeem said that the transition period of newly-elected local bodies has come to an end officially but even then, the elected bodies have not been given power to function in the public interest. At this, the chief minister said that he was taking necessary measures to strengthen local bodies all over the province. “We are strengthening them so that they can work in the interest of the people,” he said. Hafiz Naeem complained against KE and said that neither they have controlled power theft nor made investments to improve the generation and distribution system.

At this, the CM said that he held a meeting with the KE authorities on Monday and urged them to improve their system.

The Jamaat delegation took up the issue of illegal construction in the city. The CM told them that illegal construction could never be allowed in the city. “I have given instructions to SBCA and the district administration to keep an eye and take action against illegal constructions,” he said.

Discussing the issue of water theft in the city, the CM said that he has told the water board to improve its system and ensure a proper supply of water to the citizens. He added that under the World Bank-funded projects water board was being overhauled. The caretaker CM said that once the local bodies representatives took over properly and strengthened, they would be able to look after the people of their areas in terms of cleanliness, garbage lifting, and improving water and sanitation systems.

Justice Baqar told the Jamaat delegation that he had activated the Complaint Cell, 919 in the CM House and it would be receiving public complaints which he would resolve personally. The Complaint Cell has two phone numbers: 99207568 and 99207349 to register complaints. Meanwhile, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has directed the Works & Service Dept to resume the suspended work on the Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge within a week and instructed law enforcement agencies to provide security to the crew working there.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the Works & Service Department to review the progress of ongoing uplift schemes here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Fakhre Alam, Chairman P&D Shakil Maqnejo, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Works Nawaz Sohoo, and other concerned officers. Secretary Works Nawaz Sohoo told the CM that Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge project has been launched on PPP mode for Rs33995 million. It would have a four-lane Bridge over the River Indus. The project length is 25 km and the 1.2 km bridge length. Giving the progress of the work on the bridge to the CM, the Secretary of Works said that it was started from both sides, Ghotki-Kandhkot, but due to the kidnapping of two employees of the project work was suspended in June 2023.

The CM was told that the 18.7 km approach roads to the bridge have been completed. He added that the construction of Thull Link Road connecting N-55 to Thull Road has also been completed by 95 percent and now the work has been suspended temporarily due to law and order problems. The CM expressing his displeasure on the stoppage of the work said that it would not only escalate the cost of the project but cause inconvenience for the people of the area and on top of it the project would lose its purpose of initiating. Justice Baqar directed the Chief Secretary to ensure the security of the workers engaged there, and get the suspended work started again within a week and report him.

The CM was informed that the handing over of Land for the construction of the Admin building, Toll Plaza, Toll Collecting Staff room, and Weigh Bridge still awaited from DC, Ghotki due to the delayed disbursement of compensation the landowners were obstructing the ongoing site activities.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to talk to the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue (SMBR) to ensure compensation for land acquisition and start the work. Link Road (M-9)( Project: The CM was told that Link Road, M-9 National Highway was a 22 km, four-lane dual carriageway. The project has been started on PPP mode for Rs1.96 billion. Work on the project has been completed, excluding interchange (M9 interchange) by 90 percent. The project is being executed by NHA. The CM directed the Works dept to resolve the design issues of the interchange and complete the project at the earliest.

SARAH MOONEY CALLS ON CARETAKER SINDH CM

British Deputy High Commissioner Ms. Sarah Mooney called on the Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar at Chief Minister House here on Tuesday.

They discussed bilateral relations and restoration of agriculture after floods in the Sindh province. The Caretaker CM said that the provincial government was working on the restoration of agriculture. They also discussed the restoration of old buildings and the restoration of educational activities after the floods. The Caretaker Chief Minister said that there was a plan to rebuild the school buildings affected by the rains. He said that the Sindh government had done its best work in Public Private Partnership (PPP).