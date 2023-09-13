Hamza reaches Lahore to start preparations for Nawaz' welcome

Former Chief Minister Punjab and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz reached Lahore to start preparations for the return of party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The younger Sharif reached Lahore from Dubai in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Earlier, he had a plan to spend the whole month in Dubai and London but he cut short his foreign tour for the arrangements of elder Sharif’s return to country after four years.

Hamza went to Dubai just a couple of days ago from where he was supposed to fly to London.

The sources said that Hamza was directed to reach Lahore immediately to start preparations for the historic welcome of Nawaz Sharif.

The former chief minister couldn’t fly to London as the elder Sharif has announced to return to Pakistan next month and Hamza was asked to hold meetings regarding his historic welcome in Lahore.