Haris Nawaz wants execution of Safe City Project in Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brig (R) Haris Nawaz, on Tuesday, observed that the Safe City Project would enhance law enforcement capabilities, improve emergency response times and deter criminal activities. The minister, while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding Karachi Safe City Project, termed safety and well-being of citizens as the top priority and said that the authorities concerned must remain steadfast in pursuit of its successful implementation.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Sindh, Muhammed Iqbal Memon; IGP Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar; DIGP Special Branch, Asif Aijaz Shaikh; Director IT CPO, Tabasum Abid and a 10-member delegation of NRTC led by Commodore (R) Raheel. The meeting was informed that the Karachi Safe City Project envisaged the installation of a network of latest closed-circuit television cameras in the city for digital surveillance while the project involved all the law-enforcement and emergency services’ agencies in the metropolis for a quick and adequate response to tackle any law and order situation.

The National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) official informed the meeting that under the project, 10,000 new cameras would be installed phase wise in 36 to 42 months at the identified locations across the city, while a modern command and control centre would also be set up. The CCTV system would have advanced cameras and the network would have a dual- solar and electrical - power system, they added.

DELEGATION OF HINDU COMMUNITY CALLS ON SINDH HOME MINISTER

A delegation comprising the family of Sagar Kumar, who was abducted from Kashmore, and other members of the Hindu community called on Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz in his office on Tuesday. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar and SSP South were also present on the occasion.Renowned social activist and classical dancer Sheema Kirmani also accompanied the delegation. Speaking to the delegation, Brig (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz said kidnapped Sagar Kumar will be recovered very soon. He said the safe recovery of the abducted was the first priority and added the IGP Sindh was personally monitoring the case.

On the occasion, IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar said actions against the criminals were underway. Sit-in was not the solution to the problem. The public should cooperate with and the police, he added.