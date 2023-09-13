Healthx Pakistan, Jubilee Life Insurance partner to facilitate enhanced employee wellbeing

KARACHI-Healthx Pakistan, a multinational healthcare management company, has announced a pioneering partnership with Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector insurance company. Under this partnership, Healthx shall be introducing its data-driven, “phygital” (physical + digital) healthcare management model to streamline risk identification for Jubilee Life Insurance employees and their families. Under the partnership, Jubilee Life Insurance will also get access to Healthx’s signature Disease Management Program which offers comprehensive, data-driven healthcare solutions, with a primary focus on prevention, early intervention, and risk mitigation from the impacts of prolonged ailments. The collaboration is a testament to Healthx’s unwavering dedication to the well-being of the staff at Jubilee Life Insurance. Employees of the company along with their families will have access to state-of-the-art primary healthcare services, available round the clock through Healthx’s IVR number or a user-friendly mobile app in addition to need-based and pre-aligned in-person care through this program. Healthx’s internationally trained in-house team of healthcare practitioners will ensure continuous monitoring, offering timely outbound interventions (both digitally and on-ground) and robust support to optimize the health outcomes of all concerned.