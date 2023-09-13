Hot, humid weather likely in most plain areas of country

Hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit fifteen, and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula, while partly cloudy and dry weather in Leh and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar , Pulwama and Anantnag nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh twelve, Shopian eighteen and Baramula twenty degree centigrade.