IHC reserves verdict on cipher case hearing in jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its verdict in PTI chief Imran Khan’s petition against hearing of the cipher case at Attock jail.
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and reserved the judgement after hearing the arguments of both the sides. During the hearing, Chairman PTI’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat who read out the law ministry’s notification before the court and asked that under which law and authority the Ministry of Law transferred the hearing of the case to Attock Jail. He asked that how the trial can be transferred from Islamabad to Punjab? He contended that transferring a trial to another province can legally be done only by the Supreme Court, not by the chief commissioner or home secretary. Marwat added that if the trial venue was to be changed, a petition should have been filed with the trial judge. He asserted that Imran is being kept illegally in Attock Jail. He continued that there is no reason to keep the PTI chairman in Attock Jail. He has been granted bail in the Toshakhana case and yet he is still in judicial custody.