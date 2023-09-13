IHC reserves verdict on cipher case hearing in jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tues­day reserved its verdict in PTI chief Imran Khan’s petition against hearing of the cipher case at Attock jail.

A single bench of IHC compris­ing Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aam­er Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and reserved the judge­ment after hearing the arguments of both the sides. During the hear­ing, Chairman PTI’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat who read out the law ministry’s notification be­fore the court and asked that under which law and authority the Ministry of Law transferred the hear­ing of the case to Attock Jail. He asked that how the trial can be transferred from Is­lamabad to Punjab? He con­tended that transferring a trial to another province can legally be done only by the Supreme Court, not by the chief commissioner or home secretary. Marwat added that if the trial venue was to be changed, a peti­tion should have been filed with the trial judge. He as­serted that Imran is being kept illegally in Attock Jail. He continued that there is no reason to keep the PTI chairman in Attock Jail. He has been granted bail in the Toshakhana case and yet he is still in judicial custody.