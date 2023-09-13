Inter-College Sports Championship starts at Govt Viqar un Nisa College  

RAWALPINDI-A ceremony was held here on Tuesday at Government Viqar un-Nisa College for Women regarding the First Higher Education Department Punjab, Inter-Colleges Sports Championship at the provincial level.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaqat Ali Chatha was chief guest at the event. Addressing the participants, the Commissioner appreciated the holding of the First Higher Education Department, Punjab, Inter-College Sports Championship at the provincial level. Along with academic activities, extra-curricular activities are very important for a healthy life, he said adding, extra-curricular activities yield positive results for youth.

He said that extra-curricular activities give children an opportunity to express their talents. The sports provide entertainment and extra-curricular activities develop self-confidence along with the essence of self-reliance, he said. Sports instil discipline and a sense of responsibility in a person, he added. Principals of various colleges including the Director Colleges Prof. Sher Ahmed Satti participated in the event.

In the First Higher Education Department Punjab, Inter-Colleges Sports Championship, boys and girls teams would participate in gymnastics, athletics, wrestling, cricket, hockey, football, badminton, volleyball and kabaddi.