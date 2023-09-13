Last week, the Punjab caretaker government approved funds worth Rs.361.49 million for interest-free loans that the 11 judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) were awarded. As expected, this move raised a few eyebrows across the province and immediately, a petition was filed. The LHC has since taken the matter under consideration and in the latest development, has asked for meeting minutes of the cabinet’s meeting.

As per details released, the caretaker cabinet approved interest-free loans of the 11 LHC judges, each equal to 36 basic pays. What is even more troubling is that this exorbitant amount of money is set to be released in one installment, and will be recovered from the judges over the course of 12 years. This has been approved at a time when the public is having to pay extremely high interest rates to the tune of 22%. Accordingly, loans are not a viable option for the masses who fear that the overall markup will create additional financial burdens for them in the future. Keeping this in mind, it would be foolish to deny that these judges got a fairly good deal on their loans. The only aspect that is questionable is that such privileges have been extended to them in a time when the country is experiencing economic strife.

The LHC’s willingness to take up this petition is reassuring because at least it fosters the discourse surrounding the exploitation of power by those who hold important positions of authority in the government and judiciary. Judges too are citizens of the country and accordingly, they should be charged the same interest rates that the public is, despite all the financial burden they have to face on a daily basis. What makes this a requirement is also the fact that these judges already earn a decent amount, at least twenty times more than the average Pakistani. So any special leverages given to them are largely unfounded, because they cannot be justified through financial constraints either.

In the last few weeks, we have seen people in positions of power use their status to gain an upper hand economically, and unjustly so. We are living in extremely tough times where the masses have been pushed below the poverty line, and people are struggling to make ends meet. To see public officials or judges even maximise their wealth, or exploit their power, will violate public trust to the point of no return. Eventually, they will lose confidence in the state apparatus and this is not something we can afford in these delicate times.