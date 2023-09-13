Wednesday, September 13, 2023
IPP fully dedicated to address concerns of public: Dr Firdous

Our Staff Reporter
September 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) spokesperson Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan emphasized her party’s unwavering commitment to democracy.

During a press conference on Tues­day, she stated, “Democracy holds the utmost importance in our party’s prin­ciples, and we are fully dedicated to ad­dressing the concerns of the public.”

Discussing the plight of those affected by floods, Ms. Awan conveyed, “Our par­ty’s patron-in-chief, Jahangir Khan Tareen, has extended his unwavering support to the flood-affected individuals, and the IPP remains steadfast in standing with them.”

Meanwhile, sharing his thoughts after the IPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, Ishaq Khakwani, an IPP leader, expressed, “We firmly believe that general elections should be conducted after the completion of delimitation. Our party truly embodies the aspirations of the masses in the present context.”

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1694489758.jpg

