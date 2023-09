BAHAWALPUR - A delegation from the Islamia University of Bahawal­pur (IUB), comprising Registrar Prof Dr Moazzam Jamil, Principal UCCM, Director Pak-China Coopera­tion Center (Focal Person) Dr Hafiz Muhammad Asif, Assistant Prof UCCM Dr Khalil Ahmed, Lecturers UCCM Hafiz Abdul Sattar, and Rabia Zahid, visited China on an official invitation from TANG Interna­tional Education China and other Chinese Institutes