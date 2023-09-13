Thursday, September 14, 2023
Kashmiris to stage anti-India demo during Modi's UNGA address
Web Desk
11:27 PM | September 13, 2023
National

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the Kashmiri diaspora would hold an anti-India protest demonstration in front of the UN office in New York on September 26 when Indian premier Narendra Modi will be addressing the UN General Assembly.

The anti-India protest, he said, would be attended and addressed by the representatives of the Kashmiri expatriate community hailing from different parts of the world.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Sultan said that the protest demonstration being staged in front of the UN General Assembly was meant to expose India’s nefarious designs in the region besides seeking the global community’s attention towards the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Urging the Kashmiri expatriate community to settle in America and other parts of the world to make it a success, the AJK president said that the arrangements for this demonstration had been finalized.

Sultan said that he asked some friends in New York to mobilise the Indian minorities living in the US to join this protest or hold separate protests on the day.

Meanwhile, Barrister Karamat Hussain, President of Kashmir Peace Forum International UK, called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry directed the president of Kashmir Peace Forum International to redouble his efforts to expose atrocities unleashed upon Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir.

Referring to the international community’s legal and moral obligations towards resolving the Kashmir dispute, he said that it was high time the international community play its much-needed role to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Web Desk

National

