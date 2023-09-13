Kickboxer Agha Kaleem credits singer Ali Zafar for Int’l Championship win 

LAHORE - Kickboxer Agha Kaleem has achieved a remarkable international MMA championship victory and acknowledges the pivotal role played by renowned singer Ali Zafar in his success. Following his outstanding win, Agha Kaleem took to Twitter to share his joy and gratitude, stating, “Alhmduillah Win international MMA championship @AliZafarsays.” Ali Zafar promptly responded with congratulations, expressing his pride: “AMAZING! Believed in you all the way. So proud.” However, the conversation took an emotional turn when Kaleem credited Ali Zafar for his victory and candidly admitted that without Zafar’s support, he might have abandoned his kickboxing dreams. This heartfelt confession underscores the profound impact Ali Zafar had on Kaleem’s journey. In a humble response, Ali Zafar highlighted Kaleem’s hard work, stating, “Bilkulnahin. Ye Kamaal Sab aapkahai.” The exchange concluded with Kaleem expressing his deep affection, writing, “Love You Ali BHAI.”