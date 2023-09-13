Kickboxer Agha Kaleem credits singer Ali Zafar for Int’l Championship win 

LAHORE - Kickboxer Agha Kaleem has achieved a remarkable inter­national MMA championship victory and acknowledges the pivotal role played by re­nowned singer Ali Zafar in his success. Following his out­standing win, Agha Kaleem took to Twitter to share his joy and gratitude, stating, “Al­hmduillah Win international MMA championship @AliZa­farsays.” Ali Zafar promptly responded with congratula­tions, expressing his pride: “AMAZING! Believed in you all the way. So proud.” How­ever, the conversation took an emotional turn when Kaleem credited Ali Zafar for his vic­tory and candidly admitted that without Zafar’s support, he might have abandoned his kickboxing dreams. This heartfelt confession under­scores the profound impact Ali Zafar had on Kaleem’s journey. In a humble re­sponse, Ali Zafar highlighted Kaleem’s hard work, stating, “Bilkulnahin. Ye Kamaal Sab aapkahai.” The exchange con­cluded with Kaleem express­ing his deep affection, writing, “Love You Ali BHAI.”