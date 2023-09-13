Wednesday, September 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kickboxer Agha Kaleem credits singer Ali Zafar for Int’l Championship win 

STAFF REPORT
September 13, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Kickboxer Agha Kaleem has achieved a remarkable inter­national MMA championship victory and acknowledges the pivotal role played by re­nowned singer Ali Zafar in his success. Following his out­standing win, Agha Kaleem took to Twitter to share his joy and gratitude, stating, “Al­hmduillah Win international MMA championship @AliZa­farsays.” Ali Zafar promptly responded with congratula­tions, expressing his pride: “AMAZING! Believed in you all the way. So proud.” How­ever, the conversation took an emotional turn when Kaleem credited Ali Zafar for his vic­tory and candidly admitted that without Zafar’s support, he might have abandoned his kickboxing dreams. This heartfelt confession under­scores the profound impact Ali Zafar had on Kaleem’s journey. In a humble re­sponse, Ali Zafar highlighted Kaleem’s hard work, stating, “Bilkulnahin. Ye Kamaal Sab aapkahai.” The exchange con­cluded with Kaleem express­ing his deep affection, writing, “Love You Ali BHAI.” 

Non-Compliance with the constitutional provisions

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1694489758.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023