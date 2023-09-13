KU seminar highlights 75 years of Pakistan-Russia relations

KARACHI-The Department of Political Science and the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization of the University of Karachi organized a seminar on “75 Years of Pakistan-Russia Relations: An Emerging Partnership” at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday. The chief guest of the event, the Russian Consul General in Karachi Andrey Viktotovich Fedorov, informed the audience that the relations between the two countries were cemented on May 01, 1948, since then there have been different historic times and development stages. He highlighted that the biggest achievement of the establishment of ties was the construction of the Pakistan Steel Mill in Karachi, Guddu Thermal Power Station in Northern Sindh, and other projects. Andrey Fedorov termed the Tashkent Declaration as one of the most important milestones in the history of diplomatic ties between both countries and mentioned that it established the rich legacy of Pakistan-Russia relations, which, in his opinion, needs to be preserved. “Our bilateral ties have definitely strengthened this year, which started with the Russia-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, held in Islamabad in January this year.”

Andrey Fedorov shared that the leaders of both countries on different occasions have expressed the willingness to develop cooperation in a wide range of spheres, particularly the energy sector, trade, and economic partnership, humanitarian, cultural and educational cooperation. He mentioned that there is a particularly high number of opportunities in the energy department with the agreement on the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline, which is aimed at tackling Pakistan’s energy woes.