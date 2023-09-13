Law minister chairs meeting to review HR, law and order situation

SUKKUR-Provincial Minister Sindh for Law, Omar Soomro, chaired a review meeting on Tuesday to discuss the peace, human rights, and law and order situation under the Human Rights and Religious Affairs Sindh, Barrister Umar Soomro, at the Divisional Commissioner Sukkur camp office.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Human Rights, Sindh, Javed Sibghatullah Mahar, DIG Sukkur Abdul Hameed Khoso, Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki, Deputy Director Human Rights, Sukkur, Sajjad Ali, Legal Aid activists, and other concerned officers. During the meeting, the Provincial Minister expressed his dissatisfaction over the murder cases of senior journalists Jan Muhammad Mahar and Fatima Furiro and directed the DIG Sukkur to arrest the accused in both murder cases as soon as possible and take action against them according to the law. Expressing his anger at SSP Khairpur, he said that the SSP has not been able to arrest the fugitive accused Hina Shah and Fayyaz Shah in the Fatima Furiro murder case for two weeks and has not been able to get the mobile data of the accused.