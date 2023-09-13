Wednesday, September 13, 2023
LDA starts preparing lists of officers involved in red tapism

Our Staff Reporter
September 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The LDA has started prepar­ing lists of officers allegedly involved in raising irrelevant objections to delay cases of people. The initiative was taken by Commissioner/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randha­wa after a number of citizens complained that irrelevant objections were being raised on their cases.

The citizens coming to the LDA’s One Window repeated­ly complained about this issue before the DG as well as Care­taker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi during their past visits. The citizens said such officers were bringing a bad name to the LDA and causing huge inconvenience to them. They alleged that their cases were delayed by irrelevant objec­tions to mint money.

In this regard, as a first step, the DG LDA suspended Mu­hammad Jahangir Iqbal Khan, Assistant Director (General Cadre/BS-17), presently working as deputy director (OPS) in the Directorate of Housing VI, LDA, with im­mediate effects on account of inefficiency, misconduct and disobedience of the authority. 

Non-Compliance with the constitutional provisions

The officer was directed to mark his attendance in the directorate of Administration, LDA.The LDA sources said the DG directed all directorates to make lists of such officers who raised irrelevant 

objections on the files of the citizens so that further action will be initiated against them.

