Man-made forests, green plantation drives key to control climate change affects: Expert

ISLAMABAD - An evironmentalist on Tuesday urged all stakeholders should join hands to eagerly participate in ‘green plantation’ drives and increase the exciting man-made forests in the country in order to save future generations from the adverse effects of climate change. International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Assistant Professor & environmentalist Dr Rukhsana Tariq talking to PTV news channel said that we need to aware people of the natural environment, biodiversity, and ecosystem. She said the students and civil society members were being requested to plant saplings and seeds in different areas of the country and ensure their care as well, adding, that the climate change ministry should help the Punjab government to establish a wide-spread, new, man-made big forest. Tree plantation drives would sensitize students to reduce their carbon footprint and burden on the environment, she highlighted. “We need to create awareness about the importance of all types of forests, she said, adding, we should encourage citizens to undertake efforts to organize activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns.”

Replying to a question, she said cities have been highly affected by environmental changes taking place due to global warming, resulting in abnormally hot weather, heat waves, floods, and a reduction in rain. Pakistan’s environmental problems require “a holistic approach that encompasses robust policy frameworks, technological innovation, public awareness, and international cooperation,” she suggested.