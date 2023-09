MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has launched an operation against defaulters over non-payment of dues across the region and disconnected connec­tions of 13 defaulters. The operation was car­ried out in the MEPCO region under the direc­tion of the Prime Min­ister. The connections were disconnected by the above-said default­ers over non-payment of Rs11.4 million pend­ing dues.