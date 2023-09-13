Millie Bobby Brown dishes on unexpected career choice if not an actress

LONDON-Millie Bobby Brown has recently dished on her unique career choice if not in Hollywood. Speaking Radio 4’s Women’s Hour on Tuesday, the Stranger Things star, who is currently busy promoting her new book Nineteen Steps, revealed she would have been working in a “care home”. While talking about her late grandmother and her stories about life during the war for her novel, Brown shared, “A huge passion of mine, if I had not taken the route I have taken, would have been to work in a care home.” “I love the history of older people and the stories they do tell, even if they are completely made up, which sometimes they are!” said the actress.

Brown added, “But I hope after reading [Nineteen Steps] you go and talk to your grandparents or you your parents and learn about your family history.” Reflecting on her book, the actress pointed out that she would like some to volunteer at a care home and “being able to sit there and talk to someone and just being present with someone and hearing them”. Brown mentioned that her grandmother Ruth passed away in November 2020 from Alzheimer’s Disease. The actress stated, “Losing her was one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through and I don’t know if I necessarily healed from it fully. “ “So, doing the audiobook I was a bit scared of talking it because I’d read it privately so much to myself.