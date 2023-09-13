More matches decided in Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE -The action continued to heat up at the Ali Em­broidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Champi­onship 2023, being host­ed at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park, as more thrilling matches took place on Tuesday.

In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) demonstrated his prowess, defeat­ing M Sohaan Noor with a score of 6-2. M Rehan showcased his skills with a dominant performance, tri­umphing over Abu Bakar Khalil with a score of 6-1. Hamza Jawad dis­played his tennis finesse by outplay­ing Zain Saeed with a score of 6-0 while Waleed Javed edged out Yafat Nadeem with a scoreline of 7-5.

In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman continued his impres­sive run, beating Shaheer Khan with a convincing score of 6-1 while Abu Bakar Khalil prevailed over Zain Saeed with a score of 6-4, M Sohaan Noor defeated Abdur Rehman with a score of 6-4 and M Rehan outpaced Abdullah Pirzada with a score of 6-3.

In the boys/girls U-14 quarter­finals, Hajra Suhail defeated Aalay Hussain with a score of 6-3 while Abdullah Saj­jad secured victory over Awais Zia with a score of 6-4, Bismel Zia exhibited a strong game, defeating Ayyan Khan with a score of 6-3 and Orhan Sohail trounced Ohad e Mus­tafa with a score of 6-2.

In the boys/girls U-12 first round, Hajra Suhail continued her impressive journey, beating Khadija Khalil with a score of 6-2. In the boys/girls U-10 first round, Ameen Abdullah defeated M Turab Bhatti with a score of 6-2 while Muaz Shahbaz secured victory over Ahsan Alam with a score of 6-1.

Meanwhile, PLTA Secretary and SBP Head Coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has revealed that the Sports Board Punjab High Per­formance Tennis Training Camp will conclude today (Wednesday) here at the SBP Tennis Academy. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Sha­hid Zaman will grace the occasion as chief guest and distribute certifi­cates and shields among the partici­pants and guest of honours