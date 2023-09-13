Wednesday, September 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

More matches decided in Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis

More matches decided in Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis
OUR STAFF REPORT
September 13, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -The action continued to heat up at the Ali Em­broidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Champi­onship 2023, being host­ed at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park, as more thrilling matches took place on Tuesday. 

In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) demonstrated his prowess, defeat­ing M Sohaan Noor with a score of 6-2. M Rehan showcased his skills with a dominant performance, tri­umphing over Abu Bakar Khalil with a score of 6-1. Hamza Jawad dis­played his tennis finesse by outplay­ing Zain Saeed with a score of 6-0 while Waleed Javed edged out Yafat Nadeem with a scoreline of 7-5. 

In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman continued his impres­sive run, beating Shaheer Khan with a convincing score of 6-1 while Abu Bakar Khalil prevailed over Zain Saeed with a score of 6-4, M Sohaan Noor defeated Abdur Rehman with a score of 6-4 and M Rehan outpaced Abdullah Pirzada with a score of 6-3. 

Non-Compliance with the constitutional provisions

In the boys/girls U-14 quarter­finals, Hajra Suhail defeated Aalay Hussain with a score of 6-3 while Abdullah Saj­jad secured victory over Awais Zia with a score of 6-4, Bismel Zia exhibited a strong game, defeating Ayyan Khan with a score of 6-3 and Orhan Sohail trounced Ohad e Mus­tafa with a score of 6-2. 

In the boys/girls U-12 first round, Hajra Suhail continued her impressive journey, beating Khadija Khalil with a score of 6-2. In the boys/girls U-10 first round, Ameen Abdullah defeated M Turab Bhatti with a score of 6-2 while Muaz Shahbaz secured victory over Ahsan Alam with a score of 6-1. 

Meanwhile, PLTA Secretary and SBP Head Coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has revealed that the Sports Board Punjab High Per­formance Tennis Training Camp will conclude today (Wednesday) here at the SBP Tennis Academy. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Sha­hid Zaman will grace the occasion as chief guest and distribute certifi­cates and shields among the partici­pants and guest of honours

BRI: expectations and prospects

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1694489758.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023