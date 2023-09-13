More matches decided in Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE -The action continued to heat up at the Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023, being hosted at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park, as more thrilling matches took place on Tuesday.
In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) demonstrated his prowess, defeating M Sohaan Noor with a score of 6-2. M Rehan showcased his skills with a dominant performance, triumphing over Abu Bakar Khalil with a score of 6-1. Hamza Jawad displayed his tennis finesse by outplaying Zain Saeed with a score of 6-0 while Waleed Javed edged out Yafat Nadeem with a scoreline of 7-5.
In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman continued his impressive run, beating Shaheer Khan with a convincing score of 6-1 while Abu Bakar Khalil prevailed over Zain Saeed with a score of 6-4, M Sohaan Noor defeated Abdur Rehman with a score of 6-4 and M Rehan outpaced Abdullah Pirzada with a score of 6-3.
In the boys/girls U-14 quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail defeated Aalay Hussain with a score of 6-3 while Abdullah Sajjad secured victory over Awais Zia with a score of 6-4, Bismel Zia exhibited a strong game, defeating Ayyan Khan with a score of 6-3 and Orhan Sohail trounced Ohad e Mustafa with a score of 6-2.
In the boys/girls U-12 first round, Hajra Suhail continued her impressive journey, beating Khadija Khalil with a score of 6-2. In the boys/girls U-10 first round, Ameen Abdullah defeated M Turab Bhatti with a score of 6-2 while Muaz Shahbaz secured victory over Ahsan Alam with a score of 6-1.
Meanwhile, PLTA Secretary and SBP Head Coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has revealed that the Sports Board Punjab High Performance Tennis Training Camp will conclude today (Wednesday) here at the SBP Tennis Academy. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman will grace the occasion as chief guest and distribute certificates and shields among the participants and guest of honours