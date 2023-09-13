MQM-P calls for constitution of judicial commission on Baldia factory fire case

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday de­manded the constitution of a judicial commission to probe Baldia factory fire case.

Khalid Maqboole, addressing the media at the party’s main election cell, Pakistan House, along with the party’s top leadership, said that after 12 years of delay, the Baldia factory tragedy ver­dict was delivered in which two ‘innocent’ MQM-Pakistan workers had been sentenced to death. He alleged that the verdict had been given on the hearsay of a person who was addicted to drugs. “The leadership of MQM will not leave its workers alone,” he said, adding that it has been declared an accident in the JIT report. He highlighted that the spark was seen in the CCTV footage on the mezzanine floor and PPP conspired with the owners and let them flee from the country while blaming factory workers for the incident.

“If anyone can be blamed, it is the factory owners. There was no provision to ensure the safety of hu­man lives in the factory.” On this occasion, Syed Mus­tafa Kamal claimed that during the investigation, the factory owners had admitted that they had closed the doors and windows by welding iron sheets for fear of theft in the factory and all the doors of the factory were sealed, there was no safety equipment. “The employees were not trained and there was no fire alarm, there was no exit, there was only one way in and out of the factory where according to the four guards present and the CCTV camera, no one entered the factory, then how did terrorism happen?” He said that the MQM will not leave its workers alone and will knock every door for justice. On this occa­sion, former federal law minister, Barrister Farogh Naseem, said that we intend to file an appeal on this whole issue. “We reserve the right to challenge this and MQM will use all legal avenues.”