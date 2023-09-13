New Trade & Investment Offices to be established in multiple African countries

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan has announced the establishment of new Trade & Investment Offices in multiple African countries as part of the Look Africa Policy Initiative, aimed at bolstering economic engagement with African nations.

Federal Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz has underscored the promising trade opportunities between Pakistan and Ethiopia during the Ethiopian New Year celebration. Speaking at the event, he expressed gratitude to Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula for invitation, emphasizing close ties between the two nations.

Dr Ejaz highlighted Ethiopia’s rapid economic growth and the current bilateral trade volume of $16.5 million, with room for expansion. Furthermore, he announced the establishment of new Trade & Investment Offices in multiple African countries as part of the Look Africa Policy Initiative. Minister Gohar Ejaz stressed the importance of increasing bilateral trade with Ethiopia, particularly with the support of the business community. He also noted his commitment to improving the agriculture sector in Pakistan, which accounts for 35% of Ethiopia’s economy, in a bid to boost the country’s GDP by 10%.

Additionally, Dr Ejaz emphasized the need to generate electricity from alternative energy sources and enhance the performance of government institutions. The ambassador thanked the people and government of Pakistan for extending hospitality, generosity, and sincerity to him and the FDRE Embassy during one year.

He also highlighted major initiatives of the FDRE Embassy in its inaugural year which included formal establishment of the Embassy, visit of historic trade delegation of 75 Pakistani businessmen to Ethiopia in March, 2023, arrival of high-powered official and business delegation of 50 persons from Ethiopia in Pakistan in May 2023 and commencement of Ethiopian Airlines operations in Karachi and signing of agreements with Pakistan in the areas of trade, investment, science, and technology.