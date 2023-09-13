NIH says 72 coronavirus cases reported in past week

At least 72 new coronavirus cases were reported during the past week across the country, health officials said Wednesday.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.85 per cent while two patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the coronavirus while 8,458 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of COVID-19.

He said there was a surveillance system in place at all entry points of the country including airports.

The official further said that there would be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, adding that 90 per cent of the country’s population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.