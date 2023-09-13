No shortage of fertiliser for upcoming Rabi season: Govt

ISLAMABAD-The government has clarified that there is no shortage of fertiliser in the country for the upcoming Rabi season.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production Dr Gohar Ejaz chaired a meeting of the Fertiliser Review Committee here in the Ministry of Industries & Productions. The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary for Industries Asad Rehman Gilani, prominent fertiliser manufacturers, and ministry officials.

During the meeting, Dr Gohar Ejaz announced that there is a substantial 3.3 million-ton stockpile of fertiliser available for the upcoming ‘Rabi’ season. This surplus is expected to adequately meet the agricultural demands for the entire season, ensuring that farmers have the necessary resources to boost their yields. Furthermore, the minister assured that gas supply to fertilizer industry would be maintained at full capacity, guaranteeing uninterrupted production. This commitment aims to support the agricultural sector by providing essential fertilisers on time.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was Dr Gohar Ejaz’s announcement that the government would make every effort to ensure that fertilisers are accessible to farmers at the government-fixed rates. This initiative seeks to protect farmers from the burden of soaring fertilizer prices.

In a stern warning, the minister emphasized that strict actions would be taken against any individuals or entities found selling fertilizer at exorbitant rates, ensuring that fair pricing prevails in the market. Dr Gohar Ejaz concluded the meeting by affirming his commitment to addressing the issue of uninterrupted gas supply to the fertiliser industry in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

This underscores the government’s dedication to supporting the agricultural sector and ensuring a successful ‘Rabi’ season for farmers across the nation. The decisions made during this meeting demonstrate the government’s proactive approach to ensure agricultural sustainability and safeguard the interests of farmers, while also promoting fair pricing in the fertilizer market.