Oslo Accords promise turned into ‘destroyed dreams’ in Gaza

GAZA CITY-Three decades after a historic handshake on the White House lawn that capped months of secret Israeli-Palestinian talks, disillusioned young Gazans face the consquences and failed promises of the once-celebrated Oslo Accords.

The agreements inked in the early 1990s were meant to lead to an independent Palestinian state, but years of stalled negotiations and bloody violence have left any peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict a distant dream.

In the blockaded Gaza Strip, “the Oslo Accords... destroyed our dreams, future and ambitions,” said 20-year-old student Iman Hassouna.