Pakistan leads C’wealth event for first time in 30 years

FM highlights Pak efforts to create opportunities for youth

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday led the Commonwealth Youth Ministers meeting for the first time in 30 years. The tenth Commonwealth Youth Ministers meeting was chaired by Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani in London.

The theme of the four-day ministerial meeting is ‘Aim Higher, Delivering More for Young People in the Commonwealth.’

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said that by 2030, a more sustainable, peaceful, happy, and just commonwealth can be achieved.

In his speech at the formal opening of the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting, the Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to promote, invest and create opportunities for youth.

He said all member countries of the Commonwealth have taken significant steps to provide education and training to youth, empower girls, and raise awareness about climate change.

“I am delighted to have the honour of presiding over the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting. This meeting is significant as there has been no Youth Ministers meeting since 2017, and much has happened in the world since then,” he added.

FM Jilani said that in this meeting, “we have the opportunity to agree on ways to collaborate, share, and move forward.”

Jilani said: “We have a responsibility to respect the mandate given in our last meeting in Kigali. It is believed that this year’s leadership of young people is timely for the development of leaders.”

He said that the Pakistan was living in a “young Commonwealth,” with nearly 70% of Pakistan’s population under the age of 30.

“If we can work with our young people, listen to their ideas and suggestions, and invest in creating a conducive environment for their success, I am confident that a more sustainable, peaceful, happy, and just commonwealth can be achieved by 2030,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said that the Pakistan government recommended the theme of “Higher: Delivering More for Young People in the Commonwealth,” which reflects the Commonwealth family’s shared aspiration and commitment to investing in the development of young people and promoting it, especially in employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for young people, believing that the success of the Commonwealth’s future is contingent upon it.

He said that all member countries of the Commonwealth had taken important steps to provide education and training to young people, empower girls, and raise awareness about climate change. Jilani said that from Pakistan’s perspective, the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme is an important government programme that prioritises empowering marginalised youth, especially girls, religious and ethnic minorities, disabled individuals, and transgender communities and endeavours to bring them into the mainstream and include them.

He said that Pakistan has taken important steps in this regard, with a special focus on meeting the demand of foreign markets by providing free training in hightech skills and traditional trades to nearly four hundred thousand young people, in addition to creating a national innovation award to inspire young people to find innovative and out-of-the-box solutions to today’s most important challenges.

FM Jilani said that Green Youth Movement has been launched through approximately 137 Green Clubs established in universities, and young people have been involved in meaningful policy-making through initiatives such as the National Youth Council, while a Digital Youth Hub has been created to provide online portal for job security.

He said that in “our conversation, we will exchange ideas on how we, as member countries of the Commonwealth, can strengthen strong policies and programmes that, within the scope of the mandates set, will help us achieve the goals of sustainable development. Four sub-themes have been identified for this conference, namely engagement, education, employment, and the environment because these are the strategic areas that represent the aspirations of national development.”

He added: “Let us come together to work for a meaningful action that will clarify the next 50 years of the Commonwealth Youth Program.” It is noteworthy that Pakistan is hosting the meeting and has taken the initiative to set the agenda before the next meeting of Commonwealth Heads of Government in Samoa next year.”