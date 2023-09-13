Thursday, September 14, 2023
Pakistan Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics at sea

Pakistan Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics at sea
Web Desk
11:43 PM | September 13, 2023
The Pakistan Navy seized around 782 kilogrammes of narcotics at the Arabian Sea in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) with the collaboration of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday.

The drugs were loaded in the hidden compartments of a fishing boat that was successfully intercepted by a Pakistan Navy Ship, said the spokesperson.

The estimated value of seized narcotics is $235 million in the international market. The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to the ANF for further legal proceedings.

"The successful execution of the Anti-Narcotics Operation is a demonstration of the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter, dissuade and disrupt all illegal activities in the maritime zones of Pakistan," the spokesperson said.

