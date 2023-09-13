Pakistan’s digital ‘Museum of Food’ launched

KARACHI-Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, in collaboration with Google Arts & Culture, and the British Council, proudly launched ‘Pakistan’s Museum of Food’, a digital hub featuring the rich and diverse culinary landscape of Pakistan. ‘Pakistan’s Museum of Food’ is the largest and most comprehensive exploration of Pakistani cuisine online, featuring over 9000 Images, over 90 videos and over 100 stories that capture the vibrant culinary tapestry of Pakistan’s five provinces and beyond, seamlessly interwoven with recipes from the diaspora, an essential contribution from their UK-based co-creators, W.M.Legacy. The project aims to preserve and celebrate the culture and heritage of Pakistani food, as well as to document its dynamic evolution and progression. Project Director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, said, “Pakistan’s culinary heritage is an intrinsic part of the country’s cultural identity, but with the passing of generations and the challenges brought about by climate change, certain domestic practices and traditional recipes are at high risk of being lost. In response to this looming crisis, we embarked on a mission to not just reminisce about the flavours of yesteryears, but to actively preserve and revitalize the vanishing recipes and customs that define our past. We hope that this project will inspire people to explore, appreciate, and enjoy the vibrant culinary culture, lineage and food practices of Pakistan, as well as to contribute their own stories and recipes to this living narrative.” Amit Sood, the Director and founder of Google Arts & Culture, said “An online feast for the senses, we’re thrilled to unveil our latest exhibition on Google Arts & Culture dedicated to the vibrant flavours and rich culture of Pakistan. From the mountains of the north to the bazaars of the south, Pakistan is a land of diverse landscapes and traditions, all of which are reflected in its cuisine. We hope users can fully immerse themselves in the many wonders of this amazing country through our largest digital hub about Pakistan, developed in close collaboration with Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and the British Council”. The Director Arts Pakistan at the British Council, Laila Jamil said: “We are delighted to have supported this important project highlighting Pakistan’s diverse culinary practices which have been beautifully collated and shared by our partners. This support was possible through our Gender Ecologies Grant Programme, which explores the intersection of women, climate change and the arts. Food cultures give us insights into people’s customs, agricultural traditions, climatic conditions and their flora and fauna. They also have a direct impact on our health, the health of our planet and our understanding of self. We hope this ‘Museum of Food’ acts as a platform to inspire a wider effort to collect and share these practices and a chance to explore the stories that come with them.” Together with Google Arts & Culture, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and her team explored the genesis of iconic dishes across all five provinces, capturing the essence of Pakistan’s culinary and cultural diversity.