Pakistani handicrafts showcasing artistry at China Int’l Fair

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani handicrafts set ablaze the 23rd China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT), one of the most prominent events hosted by China’s Ministry of Commerce at Xiamen International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

For the purpose of cultural exchange and economic cooperation, Pakistani handicraft company Mega International showcased a dazzling array of traditional crafts and artisanal products that captivated visitors and investors alike at the exhibition area dedicated to international cooperation. From intricately carved onyx work to exquisitely embroidered textiles, they demonstrated the rich cultural heritage and artistic prowess of Pakistan.

Pakistani embroidery products attract a large number of visitors at the 23rd China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT), Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

At the Pakistani Pavilion, one of the main attractions is the mesmerizing embroidery, a testament to the exceptional skills of Pakistani artisans.

The intricate thread-work adorns various textiles, including shawls, garments and home decor items.

The painstakingly embroidered motifs tell stories of tradition, history and cultural diversity. Visitors marvel at the meticulous craftsmanship and harmonious blending of colors that make each piece a work of art.

Exhibitor Faisal Rasheed introducing Pakistani handicrafts to a Chinese visitor at the 23rd China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) Faisal Rasheed, owner of the company, was quite satisfied with his experience at CIFIT, where numerous visitors expressed interest in his handicrafts on display. Many attendees told him that they were impressed by the quality, craftsmanship and uniqueness of Pakistani products.

“CIFIT provides an ideal platform for us to present the unique craftsmanship and talent of our artisans and establish connections with potential buyers and investors from around the world.”

Faisal expressed his excitement about the fair, stating “this event not only allows us to promote our products but also fostered a deeper understanding and appreciation of Pakistan’s cultural heritage, further facilitating cultural exchange and understanding between our two nations.”

This is the sixth time Faisal participated in CIFIT and his expectations are even greater this year. “We met some big clients here last year and it’s nice to take this opportunity to meet old friends. Pakistani handicrafts are widely welcomed by visitors for their exquisite design and high quality. The trust of Chinese friends in the products made by the Pakistani iron brothers is also an important factor.”

“With CIFIT acting as a catalyst, the future looks promising for Pakistani companies seeking to expand their presence in the global market. I hope our participation in CIFIT will open doors to new markets and collaborations, ensuring the continued preservation and promotion of Pakistan’s rich artistry,” Faisal concluded.

Themed “Open and Integrated: Key to High-Quality Development”, the 23rd CIFIT has attracted participation from 102 countries and regions as well as 14 international organisations.