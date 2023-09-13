Parliamentarians asked to submit asset statements by Dec end

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked all members of parliament and provincial assemblies to submit their statements of assets and liabilities including those of their spouses and dependents by Dec 31. According to ECP, all parliamentarians have to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities including similar details of their spouses and dependent children as on June 30 for the financial year 2022-2023. ECP on January 16 will suspend the membership of an MP who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities.