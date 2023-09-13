Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Parliamentarians asked to submit asset statements by Dec end

Our Staff Reporter
September 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan has asked all members of parliament and provin­cial assemblies to submit their statements of as­sets and liabilities includ­ing those of their spouses and dependents by Dec 31. According to ECP, all parliamentarians have to submit their yearly state­ments of assets and li­abilities including similar details of their spouses and dependent children as on June 30 for the fi­nancial year 2022-2023. ECP on January 16 will suspend the member­ship of an MP who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities.

